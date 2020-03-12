HYDERABAD: Police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana have seized improvised explosive devices, kit bags and other materials left by some Maoists who fled after noticing security personnel.

According to police, based on a information that four teams of the banned CPI (Maoist) from neighbouring Chhattisgarh state had entered Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts of Telangana, police took up combing operations on Tuesday. Seven Maoists fled after noticing the police personnel.

Police checked the surrounding areas and seized items including IEDs, kit bags, pen drives, solar panels and revolutionary literature that were left behind by the ultras, police sources said. Police have intensified combing operations to nab the them. (PTI)