HYDERABAD: An Assistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) from Warangal and in-charge of Khammam district, Telangana was found dead in Golla Buddharam forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. The police suspect that the officer Anand Reddy, was murdered over a financial dispute.

As per reports, the officer named Anand Reddy (40) was reportedly missing from Hanumakonda since March 7th and based on a complaint filed on March 8th, by Anand Reddy's brother who was a Forest Beat Officer, a missing case was registered. Four special teams were working on the case and some suspects were being examined, Commissioner V Ravinder said.

Meanwhile, a relative of Anand Reddy told TV channels that he (Anand) had informed him that one Pradeep Reddy who was the brother of CI Prasanth Reddy and closely associated with TRS leader owed him around Rs 70 lakh - Rs 80 lakh and Pradeep had asked Anand to come to Bhupalpally and he went there.

"Anand said Pradeep had told him he will hand over the amount or will show a plot," the relative said adding however, later Anand's phone was found switched off and the whereabouts of Pradeep were also not known after that.The Police located his phone signals to the Bhupalpally forest area.

Meanwhile the police based on the CCTV footage, discovered the car in which Pradeep is believed to have taken Anand at Pradeep's friends place in Alwal in Hyderabad. The car was neatly washed and left there.

Anand's body was shifted to a government hospital for a post mortem. Further investigation is underway.