Unnao: A class 3 student was allegedly raped and then strangulated on Tuesday in Bihar police circle of Unnao district.



A local youth lured the girl, 12, to the fields when the rest of the village was busy playing Holi. There he raped her and then strangulated her. The youth apparently thought that she was dead and he fled the scene.



Some villagers went towards the field and saw the girl lying unconscious. They informed her family and then the police.



The girl was taken to the primary health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital and finally taken to the Hallett hospital in Kanpur when her condition deteriorated. She finally passed away during treatment.



The local people created a ruckus at the district hospital.



Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer reached the hospital with additional forces and tried to pacify the mob.



Circle officer Bihar, Vikas Pandey, said that the matter was under investigation and the accused would soon be arrested.



Unnao has been hitting headlines since the past few month for rape cases. A rape victim was burnt alive in December last year. She was taken to Lucknow and then referred to Delhi where she succumbed to burn injuries. (IANS)



