Hyderabad: A man attempted self-immolation in a police station after a complaint was lodged alleging that he has been harassing a 14-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The man, in his mid-20s, doused himself with petrol that he had brought with him to the police station and set himself afire, they said.

The police personnel stopped him and rushed him to a hospital for burns, they said.

According to a senior police official, the mother of the girl studying eighth standard lodged the complaint.

Upon learning about the complaint, the accused went to the police station and tried to kill himself. The accused and the girl were neighbours in a rented house. (PTI)

