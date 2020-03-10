BIJNOR: An alcholic man has been arrested in Bijnor , Uttar Pradesh for cooking human flesh. The shocking incident which took place in Tikkopur village on Monday came into light after wife of the man, identified as Sanjay (32), saw him cooking human flesh.

According to the initial probe, Sanjay went to the cremation ground and brough flesh from there. Sanjay's wife was horrified after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan.

She ran out of the house, alerted the neighbours and called the police. She locked her husband into the house till police came. The police also found that the man had even attacked his father a few days ago.

Station house officer (SHO) R.C. Sharma said, "We visited the house of the man and found the human flesh. Police have detained the accused. Prima facie, he had brought it from the bank of Ganga where bodies are cremated." Meanwhile, Sanjay's wife has refused to return home. (IANS)

