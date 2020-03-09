HYDERABAD: The Managing Director (MD) of Aditya Hospitals in Medchal, Dr Ravinder Kumar shot himself with a gun at his residence in Mithula colony in Jawaharnagar on Monday.

In a suicide note written by him, stated that he had taken this extreme step due to financial issues.

Upon receiving the information, the police along with clues team and dog squad rushed to the spot.

Police registered a case and investigation is underway.

