HYDERABAD: A CRPF constable, hailing from Nagpur in Maharashtra, on sentry duty here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, Baban Vithal Rao Manwar, aged about 40, who was on sentry duty at the CRPF public school here, allegedly shot himself under the chin with his service weapon, an SLR (self-loading rifle).

Following a complaint by CRPF officers, a case has been registered, police said, adding that the reason behind Manwar's extreme step is being ascertained. PTI

