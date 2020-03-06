KAMAREDDY: In a gruesome incident, a father killed his three young daughters by drowning them into a tank in Thadkol village at Bhanswada Mandal in Kamareddy district on Friday.

According to police, Fayaz who belonged to Thadkol was addicted to alcohol had differences with his wife frequently on this issue.

On Thursday night, he asked his wife for money and had quarrelled with her when she refused to give him money. Furious over his wife's refusal, he took his three daughters Afiya (10), Mahin (9) and Zoya(7) to the nearby tank and killed them by drowning them into it, in the morning hours. Upon receiving the information, DSP Damodar Reddy rushed to the spot.

The accused was taken into custody, and the police registered a case and investigation is underway.

