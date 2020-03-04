BENGALURU: Police arrested six persons, including a woman who tried to smuggle 44kgs cannabis, worth Rs Rs 23 lakh, and seized cannabis from them, on Wednesday March 04.
Have a look at a tweet put out by Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police Sandeep Patil:
According to the reports, Four of the smugglers including a woman, are from Andhra Pradesh and the other two from the Bengaluru city.
Police said that peddlers had brought the cannabis by bus from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to sell them to their own customers in Indiranagar and Mico Layout police station limits.