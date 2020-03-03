HYDERABAD: Police rescued 14 children and arrested two inter-state child traffickers here on Monday for allegedly engaging them as bonded labourers in bangle making units.

The arrested were identified as Tarun Chowdary(30) and Suntush Mangi (30). Based on a tip-off, police raided two places and nabbed the duo and rescued the children, most of them were below 14 years, police sources said.

The two persons, who are from Bihar, were running bangle making units at a house in Raghavendranagar in Chatrinaka police station area and both hatched a plan to secure child labourers from their native village.

Two months ago they went to their native place, and enticed the poor parents of the children by offering Rs 5,000 per month, gaining their permission to employ the minors at their bangle making units, police said. Police informed the Child helpline officials for the rehabilitation of the children and reuniting them with their parents.

