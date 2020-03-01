MIRYALGUDA (URBAN): A dead body of an unidentified person has been found in the land which belongs to Maruthi Rao, an accused in the murder case of Perumalla Pranay Kumar on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the locals sniffed a foul smell emanating from the empty land nearby Reliance Petrol pump located on Adanki-Narketpally bypass road flyover on Saturday afternoon.

Police reached the spot and found the corpse of an unidentified person in the room located in the shed. The dead body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Police are suspecting that the person might have died a week ago. Police found oil marks on his body.