KARIMANAGAR: Three men allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl in Karimnagar district over the past three days. One among the three is suspected to be a minor, while others are in the age group of 20-21.

Police said on Thursday that they stay in Karimnagar.

In a complaint filed by the rape survivor's mother, one of them lured her to his house on some pretext on February 24 while she was playing outside her house and allegedly raped her.

Similarly, two others, who also stay in nearby houses allegedly raped her on February 25 and February 26.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical tests. Police said that investigation is on and the accused are yet to be arrested.

Also Read: Khammam: Couple Died, One Injured After Bike Collides With Police Vehicle