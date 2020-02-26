HYDERABAD/GOA: The mystery behind the missing case of B Tech student Jeevan Reddy from Hyderabad ended on happy note on Wednesday, after he was traced in Goa by the Police.

It may be recollected that a third-year Btech student Jeevan Reddy had gone missing from Mallareddy Engineering College in Medchal near Hyderabad from February 11th. He was staying in the Harihara Hostel near the college. Jeevan Reddy was a resident of Siddhartha Colony, Nalgonda district.

Upon getting to know that he went missing from college, his father Prabhakar Reddy contacted the hostel authorities and informed them. He filed a complaint in the Pet Basheerabad police station and after reaching the hostel, they found bloodstains, believed to be that of Jeevan, in the washroom. His parents panicked after seeing bloodstains and were worried about his safety. According to the complaint lodged by the student's father, the police registered a missing case and started search operations.

The police kept a watch on his call data and started investigation. After speaking to his close friends, they got to know that he had taken hand loans and was also involved in cricket betting.

ACP Narasimha Rao and CI Mahesh also released a poster of the missing boy and pasted them in bus stands, railway stations, and major intersections around the city. They also went through the CCTV footage near the college and other places.

They finally traced the boy in Goa where he had apparently gone for a fun trip. Police are yet to ascertain as to whose blood stains were on the washroom walls in the hostel, and are bringing the boy back to Hyderabad.

