KARMANGHAT/HYDERABAD: Three people were killed and one injured here after the speeding car they were travelling lost control, hit a tree, and overturned on Sunday night.

As per reports, the three passengers died on the spot while the fourth one survived with minor injuries. The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun (29) who was driving the car, Sairam(27) and Sainath (27). The injured person Kalyan survived, as he was the only one wearing a seat belt, has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Sairam is said to be software employee, while Kalyan and Sainath are said to be working at Phillips in the marketing department, while Mallikarjun was said to be unemployed.

The four of them were returning from Gurramguda on the Sagar Ring Road to Champapet, after attending a get-together and were said to be under the influence of alcohol. After crossing the Sagar ring road junction, the car was travelling at a high speed. and when they Karmanghat area,Mallikarjun who was behind the wheel lost control. The vehicle veered off to the left and crashed into a telephone pole on the roadside, went ahead hit a tree and rammed into an eatery. Kalyan told Sakshi that he was the only one wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred. The car was completely crushed in the front side due to the impact. Police were immediately called in and the bodies were sent for post mortem to Osmania General Hospital and a case of negligent & rash driving has been registered.