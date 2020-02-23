GUNTUR: An ex Army serviceman who opened fire on a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal for her daughter on Saturday, was found dead on the railway tracks near Kolanukonda near Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Sunday. Railway police who were informed about the body suspect that he had committed suicide.

According to police, on Saturday, Balaji, had come to the victims house at Nadimpalli in the morning hours and opened fire from a country-made revolver, as soon as the girl's mother Rama Devi opened the door. The alert woman moved quickly but the bullet pierced through her right ear. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and tried to catch Balaji. He threw the bag and the revolver and escaped in a friend's auto in which he had come in. The police registered a case and had launched a hunt for Balaji.

According to police, the accused hailing from another village in Guntur had physical relations with the girl and promised to marry her. However, later Balaji started avoiding her despite the girl asking him as to when he would marry her. The girl and her mother filed a cheating case against him in Bapatla Town police station in December 2019. As a case was filed against him, Balaji lost his job.

Enraged over this, Balaji came to her house on Saturday morning and opened fire. When the neighbours heard the woman screaming they rushed to their house to catch him. Brandishing his revolver, Balaji threatened them and escaped in the auto that he came in. Police believe that in the event of being arrested, prompted him to commit suicide. The news of Balaji's death was conveyed to his parents in Cherukupalli who reached the site on Sunday and they confirmed that it was their son's body.

Police detained the auto rickshaw driver who allegedly helped the attacker and registered a case.

