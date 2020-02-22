NALGONDA: A father and his son were among the three killed in an accident when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and drowned in a pond at Ramannapet of Nalgonda on Friday.

The deceased were Madhu (37), Manikanta (9) and Sridhar Reddy (25). Ramannapet police said that they were returning back home when the car lost control and fell in the pond.

When they did not return, their kin went to the police station and filed a complaint. Police on the basis of CCTV footage on Saturday found that the car had fallen into the pond.

The dead bodies were later taken out of the car and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered, police said.

