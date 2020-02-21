GUNTUR: In a very tragic incident, six people were killed and nine were injured when a tractor overturned in which they were travelling on Thursday. The incident occurred when they were about to reach their destination in ten minutes after attending a wedding in Chinaravuru in Tenali. Girojanama Annamma (45), Unnam Padmavati (32) were killed at the spot and the injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Tenali. However, the doctors confirmed that the two children Daggubati Harshavardhan Murali (9) and Kattupalli Nikhil (7) were brought dead. Golla Nagarani 9340 and Guthikonda Shyam (13) were shifted to Government General Hospital in Guntur and lost their lives while undergoing the treatment.

It is reported that the tractor was carrying around 40 people and the mishap occurred as the tractor was carrying more people than its occupancy. police registered a case and investigation is underway.

Local MLA Merugu Nagarjuna reached the hospital and met victims where they were undergoing treatment.

Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 5 lakhs ex gratia under YSR Bhima Scheme in addition to Rs 2 lakhs to the bereaved families and also announced Rs 1 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of the two children who lost their lives in the accident.

