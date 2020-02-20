VIJAYAWADA: In an unfortunate incident, a mother tried to kill herself by jumping into Krishna river leaving her two-year-old son behind in Vijayawada on Thursday. She hails from Tadepally of Guntur district.

CCTV footage shows that woman along with her two-year-old son were walking at the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada. Suddenly, in the sput of the moment, she lets off her child's hand and jumps into the river from the barrage.

Passers-by who witnessed her trying to commit suicide immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and rescued her. Professional swimmers were tasked to get her out from the water safely.

She was admitted to a government hospital and doctors say that she is currently out of danger.

Police suspect family disputes could be the reason behind her taking the extreme step.

