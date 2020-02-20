A teacher cheated as many as four-woman into marriage. He started off by telling the second woman that his first wife had expired and had was offered marriage. The woman belonged to the marginalized sections. This came to limelight as his second wife lodged a complaint with Guntur SP CH Vijayaramao at the Spandana programme on Monday.

According to the victim, MD Baji Alias Shaik Baji who belonged to Valluru has been working as a Secondary grade teacher in Mandal Parishad school. He had made her believe that his first wife had expired and got married to her in 2011.

It was good in the initial days. Later on, he moved to Vijayawada along with his second wife. He visited his home on only Sundays. She grew suspicious over this and to her surprise he had married another woman who belonged to Penamaluru in Krishna district.

When his second wife asked about his third wife, Baji used filthy language and manhandled her and left her in the hospital. After a few days, he began to visit his second wife’s place.

When he was asked about these multiple relationships, he made an assurance that the assets on his name given to his second wife and no one else.

Recently, he married a Fifteen-year-old minor girl by giving Rs 30000 to her parents, However, the minor girl came to know that Baji’s first wife had applied for divorce ten years ago as she was tortured by the man.

SP directed Tenali DSP to register a case against Baji and action will be taken against him.

Also Read: Woman Attempts Suicide At Prakasam Barrage