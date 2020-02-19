KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Government on Thursday issued orders for referring the rape and murder case of a 10th Class Student in Kurnool, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investiagtion. GO Number 37 was issued to this effect by the State administration.

It may be recollected that the girl's parents Sugali Raju and Sugali Parvathi Devi met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 18 in Kurnool. The Chief Minister assured justice for the victim and said that the state government would refer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The 15-year-old school girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Residential High School in Kurnool in 2017 where she was studying.

YS Jagan met the girl's parents at launch of the third phase of the mass eye-screening programme 'YSR Kanti Velugu' taken up by the state government where the victim's family members appealed to him. Assuring the parents YS Jagan made it clear that the case would be be referred to the CBI for proper investigation. The CM said that he would also talk to the CBI about the progress of the case and ordered the officials to bring Preethi's family to him in case of any further assistance in the future. The victim's family members expressed hope that the case would progress soon with the directions of the Chief Minister.And true to his promise the case has been transferred to the CBI for investigation.

Also Read: Nadu-Nedu Launched, Hospitals To Be Upgraded To National Standards