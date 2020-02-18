HYDERABAD: Police arrested a photographer who allegedly assaulted a minor girl in Neredmet, on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Saleem.

According to police, locals caught and thrashed the accused as he was trying to flee before handing him over to the police. He received multiple injuries.

He later underwent treatment and was later produced in the court.

Police have filed a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and section 354 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: TRS Peddapalli MLA’s Kin Found Dead In Kakatiya Canal