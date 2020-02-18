NEW DELHI: A journalist allegedly committed suicide jumping in front of a moving train in outer Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh.

Singh, 24 was a resident of Sri Muktsar district in Punjab.

Police received information regarding the incident at 4.37 am that a person was run over by train and his body was lying on the track near pole number 376-378 Kisanganj. The body was shifted to Subji Mandi Mortuary for postmortem.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was suffering from tuberculosis in spinal bone and was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital at Sarita Vihar.

