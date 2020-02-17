HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, an intermediate student died after he was allegedly beaten up by the staff of D Mart Hypermarket at Vansathalipuram in Hyderabad, on Sunday night.

As per details, the student was apparently caught for shoplifting by the staff and security of the store. He was allegedly thrashed by the staff severely and collapsed on the spot. He was immediately taken to a hospital nearby but was declared dead by the doctors who examined him.

The deceased Lavudya Satish who belonged to Nalgonda district was studying Intermediate second year in Chaitanya Junior College at Hayath Nagar. It is said that he and two other friends went to DeMart on Sunday without either informing the college staff or his parents for shopping.

Satish had apparently stolen chocolate from the store and was caught by the staff and security, who thrashed him mercilessly. Satish collapsed on the spot and died. The other two other students with Satish reportedly ran away after he was caught. The deceased's parents were informed about the incident and a case has been registered, police said.

Satish's parents on the other hand were inconsolable and said that even if their child had stolen a chocolate, the store management should have handed him over to the police or call the parents and counsel the boy. What was the need to thrash him to death, they wailed. Meanwhile friends and relatives of the boy are demanding stringent action against the DeMart staff.

Police have a registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and have sent the body for post mortem to ascertain the cause of the death. Meanwhile the Police are are speaking to the his friends who went to DMart along with him. The DMart staff and security are also being questioned whether there was any altercation between them and the deceased. The CC camera footage near and around DMart is being checked for further clues.

Stay Tuned for more updates...