HYDERABAD: In a mishap, a student from Hyderabad along with his relative drowned in the Krishna river in Narayanpet district on Sunday morning.



According to reports, the two victims were identified as Srihari Raju who was a student from Hyderabad, while his relative, Ramakrishna Raju ran a hotel business hailed from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh.



According to the Narayanpet police, the victims along with eight other family members had gone to attend a family function in Vasavi Nagar. The incident occurred when the family went to the river for fun near Vasavi Nagar on Sunday morning. Five members of the family including the two victims got into the water to take bath.



While playing on the bank, one of the family members, slipped and fell in the deep water. Trying to pull her out, the other two members rushed to her rescue but also got trapped.



The two victims, Ramakrishna and Srihari rescued the women but drowned in the river.



After two hours of the incident, police recovered the bodies with the help of expert swimmers.

Also Read: Hyd Man Goes Missing In Puducherry Beach

Also Read: Hyderabad Football Coach Drowns In Nagarjuna Sagar