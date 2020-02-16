KARIMNAGAR: In a quirk of fate, a man died in an accident after the car in which he was travelling fell off the Aluganuru- Manair bridge into a canal in the early hours of Sunday. A constable who had come to oversee the rescue operations accidentally slipped and fell off the bridge and died as well.

As per reports, G Srinivas and Sunitha and another person who hailed from Subhash Nagar in Karimnagar were heading to Komuravelli in Siddipet district on Sunday morning. A lorry coming from behind hit their car which fell from the bridge into a canal below. As there was no water Srinivas, who was driving the car died on the spot while his wife and the other person sustained serious injuries.

Locals who witnessed the accident went down to the stream below where the car was overturned and rescued Sunitha who was stuck inside the car. Even as they were rescuing her, the constable who was looking over the bridge, slipped from the bridge.

A video recorded by an onlooker shows the constable falling on some rocks from the bridge.