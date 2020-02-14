HYDERABAD: Three people were arrested in Hyderabad, on charges of being involved in preparing fake visas to the Gulf countries, on Friday February 14.

According to police, one of the arrested person Rellu Kubinder Rao, is a resident of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The rest two were Shaik Basheer Ahmed and Balu Prasad, and both of them were residents of Tamil Nadu.

The police had seized Rs 2 lakh cash and 13 fake visa papers from them.

Also Read: Demotivating: KTR On Finance Commission’s Recommendation