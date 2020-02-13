NALGONDA: Three people were killed after a TSRTC bus travelling from Kothagudem to Hyderabad rammed into a two-wheeler at Chityal in Nalgonda on Thursday. It is reportedly said that the accident occurred when they were going to attend a wedding in Chityala.

The deceased were identified as Bikshapathi, who belonged to Dandu Malkapuram and Narasimha belonged to Chennareddy Gudem.

Preliminary reports said that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver. Police registered a case and probing is underway.

Also Read: Eight Youth Including 5 Minors Held For Raping Woman In Mahabubabad