SANGAREDDY: Two men posing as police personnel checking people carrying gutka, a tobacco product banned in Telangana, detained a woman bus passenger with the item and one of them allegedly raped her, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to Siddeshwar, circle inspector of police, Zaheerabad town, the 32-year-old victim who was a widow, was running a kirana shop in Lakshmuipuram in Kodad at Suryapet district of Telangana. She was carrying the gutka, was returning to the state from neighbouring Bidar district of Karnataka by bus along with her son.

She had apparently befriended two men in the bus and when the bus neared the outskirts of Zaheerabad, the two men approached her saying they were policemen and searched her luggage. Out of fear the woman let the search her luggage. Then the duo then asked her to alight from the bus as she was carrying the tobacco item. Then one of them took her to an isolated place off the road at the Pasthapur Cross Roads saying that a police officer wanted to meet her and raped her.

Meanwhile, the other imposter stood guard over the bag containing the gutka packets along with her son. After raping the woman he fled from the scene and by the time, she reached the road, his accomplice too had left with her bag of gutka sachets. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with the Zaheerabad police and a search is on for the accused. The police traced the pictures of the two men from CCTV footage in the area. They circulated their photographs to all the police stations to identify them

Also Read: Eight Youth Including 5 Minors Held For Raping Woman In Mahabubabad