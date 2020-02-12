MAHABUBABAD RURAL: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine people in Mahabubabad district following which eight of them have been arrested.

Eight of the accused were arrested on Monday night at Mahabubabad while one is still at large.Police said that six of them were said to be minors.

Addressing a press conference District SP Nandyala Kotireddy said that on February 6th, the woman from Illandu Mandal in Kothagudem district came from Hyderabad and alighted at the Mahabubabad railway station, they said.

As she didn't have sufficient money to get to Amanugal village, she called her acquaintance who belonged to Balaram Thanda ,who asked her to meet him at a place some distance away.

She then took an autorickshaw to the spot. There, the acquaintance, an auto-driver, and his friends took her to a nearby mango grove and took turns to rape her, the police said.

Some passers-by going on the bike at 11:00 AM , heard her screaming and informed the Balaram Thanda village sarpanch Islavath Neelaveni' s husband Hari, who immediately reached the scene but the culprits had fled from there, they said.

He spoke to the victim and informed her father about the matter and later the victim's father lodged a complaint and the eight were arrested barring one, they added

The police have registered a case and arrested eight of the accused. Two cellphones and two bikes were seized from them. All of them are minors except Islavat Raghu, Islavat Kishan (Balaram Thanda) and Gugulothu Hussain (Bhavani Nagar Tanda), the SP said.

