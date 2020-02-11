Hyderabad: In a mysterious incident, a young man from Kushaiguda went missing in the sea at a beach in Puducherry on Monday.

According to police, the 22-year-old man have been identified as N Nikhil Reddy. Nikhil worked with one interior designing firm at Gachibowli.

The victim went on a vacation to Puducherry with eight of his friends. On Monday evening, at around 6.15 pm, Nikhil went missing in the sea water at the beach. His friends alerted the police immediately about the incident.

His family left to Puducherry after they were informed by his friends.

Police is trying to search for Nikhil and investigations are underway.

