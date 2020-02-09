Karimnagar: Five people lost their lives in an accident after a lorry hit the Tata magic auto in which they were travelling at Kurikyala of Gangadhara Mandal in Karimnagar on early hours of Sunday.

The accident happened when the lorry collided with the auto resulting in the death of the five members who belonged to the same family, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mekala Narsaiah and his son Babu, brother Benaiah and his son Shekhar and also his nephew Anjaiah who is an auto driver police said.

The accident occurred when they were returning from Karimnagar after having treatment for Mekala Babu who was injured in a bike accident a few days ago, police added.

The police registered a case and investigation is underway.

