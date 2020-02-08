HYDERABAD: A man posing as a doctor for six months at state-run Gandhi hospital was arrested by the Chilkalaguda police on Friday.

Subrajith Panda (26) is a resident of Uppal pursuing M.Sc. in Microbiology at a private college in Narayanaguda. In a hope to make quick money, he opened a clinic where he was residing with fake certificates.

After opening the clinic he wanted to observe junior doctors treating the patients and applied the same on patients who visit his clinic. He quickly learnt how to check pulse rate and administer saline, police said.

Panda managed to trick both doctors and students. He would often visit general wards claiming to be a postgraduate student, police said.

According to hospital superintendent, Panda was sitting in a canteen by wearing his fake WHO identity card and few PG students had a conversation asking about his medical specialization and WHO programme which he was working with. The PG students grew suspicious over his answers and alerted security.

He was later caught and handed over to the police.

The police charged him under the various sections of Indian Penal code (IPC) and also booked him under Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act. He is sent to Charlapally jail.

