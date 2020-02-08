Jaipur: Three people were killed and as many injured on Saturday in an accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said.

The accident occurred near the Jalia check post when a car coming from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh rammed into a stationary truck.

Two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital said Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghisulal of the Nimbahera police station.

He said three people injured in the accident were referred to Udaipur.

Two of the deceased were identified as Saurabh and Abdul from Dhulia in Maharashtra, the official added. PTI

Also Read: Man Opens Fire At Neighbour In Siddipet