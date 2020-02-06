NELLORE: The Nellore court has awarded death sentence to a painter named Imtiyaz was convicted in the murder case of a mother and daughter in 2013.The Judgement was pronounced by VIII Additional Judge Satyanarayana on Thursday.

As per reports, a woman named Shakuntala and her daughter Bhargavi (who studying medicine) who belonged to 4th street of Harinathapuram were killed brutally by three miscreants in 2013.

According to details, Dinakar Reddy, who had been working as a correspondent in Vaagdevi pharmacy college was living with his wife and daughter in Harinanathapuram. The three miscreants who were supposed to give a plan for their new house, entered the house attacked his daughter and wife with knives and rods indiscriminately. They were brutally killed and the miscreants fled with their gold. The wife and daughter who were in the pool of blood and badly injured were taken to the hospital and the doctors declared brought dead.

The assailants injured the woman's husband in the attack but were caught by the locals in the neighbourhood and thrashed. They were later handed over to the police amidst high drama, as the people wanted ''Instant Justice'' for the victims. The case had created quite a sensation in Nellore.

Also Read:Hajipur Horror: Inside Story of Serial Killer Srinivasa Reddy