NAGPUR: The condition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Maharashtra's Wardha district three days ago continues to remain "critical but stable". She was allegedly set ablaze by 27-year-old Vikesh Nagrale on Monday on the way to her college.

Ankita Pisudde (25), resident of Hinganghat had suffered 40 per cent burns. She has been undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

In a medical bulletin issued on Thursday, the hospital said, "No setbacks have occurred till now, although her condition remains critical. Her vitals are being maintained with oxygen supply. She is responding to commands. Her condition does remain critical."

Specialists treating the woman were keeping an eye on anticipated complications like infection and respiratory deterioration, the hospital said.

Wardha Police had said on Wednesday that a special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Trupti Jadhav will probe the case.

According to the victim's relatives, Nagrale had been harassing her for quite some time. He was arrested within hours of the incident and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc).

According to the police, Nagrale and the woman were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour".

Meanwhile, a march was taken out in Wardha city on Thursday, demanding death penalty for the accused.

