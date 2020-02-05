HYDERABAD: Police rescued a little boy who had been abducted by a beggar on Tuesday night. The boy was sent to a Child Protection Centre. A person named Parashuram who belonged to the Ramaraonagar in Borabanda has been begging on the streets of Jawaharnagar as he had no legs. He was caught by the police when he was trying to sell a little boy to a person named Krishna in Kachiguda, says Sub Inspector Bhasker Rao.

Police said that Parashurama tried to sell a little boy for Rs 40,000 to Krishna, an electrician by profession. Police added that the beggar confessed that he had got a little boy at the Vegetable market in Moosapet.

Parashuram, along with Krishna and Ravi was taken into custody and a case was registered. An investigation is underway.

Also read: 20 Injured As Lorry Rams Into RTC Bus In Nalgonda