KURNOOL: Bullet Raju the main accused in the sexual assault case of a 14-year old boy at Avuku in Kurnool district, is said to have past criminal record in the place.

It may be recollected that on January 22nd, a 14-year old boy was raped by four TDP activists in the party office in Avuku, where Bullet Raju along with three others- Prem Sagar, Raju & Sridhar were allegedly involved in the heinous crime.What was even more shocking was that the four of them had filmed the whole incident.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and Section 377 of the IPC against them.

As per reports the main accused Bullet Raju on December 25th, 2019 had allegedly attacked a man named Ramana and a case was registered against him. He was also charged with a case of attempt-to- murder of a man on August 2nd, 2013, but the case was withdrawn after one year. Bind over cases were reported on March 16th last year and April 23rd, 2014. He is said to have a rowdy sheet registered in his name in the Avuku police station.

Not just that, Bullet Raju is said to be in close contact with former MLA BC Janardhan Reddy and several TDP leaders and he had also met the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Locals say that he was behaving in an errant manner as he had the support of the TDP leaders. They were reportedly vexed with his behaviou, which also included harassment of young girls, talking to women in a derogatory manner and physically assaulting people. However, they say that the local police have not taken any action against him and his past deeds have come to light only after the incident of sexual assault on the minor boy surfaced.

