ADILABAD: A special fast court sentenced the three accused to death in the sensational Samatha gang-rape and murder case, today on Thursday January 30th. The verdict was rendered within 66 days after the incident occured. A fine of RS 1000

The special fast court constituted by the government for speedy disposal of the case posted its verdict with regard to the gang rape and murder of a tribal woman in Asifabad Komaram Bheem district which was committed on November 24th last year, just three days before the Disha rape and murder case. The case had come to light after the Disha Case as the victim was tribal woman and several welfare organisations had protested demanding justice for the victim who was brutally killed by the three accused, but was not reported on time.

Also Read:Vet Doctor Burnt Alive Near Shadnagar

Also Read: Four Accused In Vet’s Rape And Murder, Shot Dead In Police Encounter

The district Principal Judge and in-charge of the fast court, heard the versions of the public prosecutor and defence. It may be recalled that members of Adilabad Bar Association had already resolved not to advocate on behalf of the accused. The trial which began on December 1 ended on December 30. It examined 44 witnesses, including the 140-pages charge sheet filed by the investigating officials, DNA reports and other evidences found at the scene of crime.On the last day the Judge called for the three accused A1Shaikh Babu, A2Shaikh Shaboddin and A3Shaikh Mukdum to the court.

It is said that the accused had pleaded with the judge to reduce the sentence to Life Imprisonment as they were from poor backgrounds and had to take care of their family and children. The Judge is said to have told them that the crime has been proved against them and had heard the arguments on both sides

On November 24 last year, the30-year street vendor who was selling utensils was allegedly raped and her throat was slit by three persons belonging to Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The accused Shaikh Babu, Shaikh Shabodd and Shaikh Mukdum were said to be in an inebriated condition and torutured the victim and slashed her body and had also stolen money (RS 200) and a cell phone from her. Not only had they tortured herin heinous manner, they decided to kill her out of fear that she would reveal their identity and slit her throat ,despite her pleading with them to let her go.

Also Read: Charge Sheet Filed in Samatha’s Case, Komaram Bheem SP Malla Reddy