AVUKU: In a horrific incident, a minor boy (14) was raped and tortured by four youth in Avuku town in Kurnool district. The incident became known a week after the incident occurred.

As per reports seven days ago, four party workers from Avuku on the pretext of giving him dinner, took a young boy who was playing alone to the TDP party office premises. There the young minor was raped and tortured by the four of them in a atrocious manner which was also recorded on the mobile. They hurt the boy with a stick and it is reported that one of them had hurt him with his foot causing severe bleeding.

When the boy fell sick due to excessive bleeding, his parents questioned him and the poor boy narrated the ordeal. He was immediately taken to the Avuku Govt hospital for treatment and the doctors informed the family members that he was sexually abused and badly hurt in his anal region.

The family members immediately filed a complaint with the Avuku police.

The four have been identified as Bullet Raju, Prem Kumar, Raju and one more person, who is yet to be identified. They were said to be TDP workers and a case under Section 377 of the IPC and POCSO Act were filed and investigation is underway. Two of them have been taken into custody and the police are on the lookout for the other two. It is reported they have been known to have a criminal background that rowdy sheeter cases were filed against them in the past.