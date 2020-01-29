HYDERABAD: The Rajasthan Police arrested a notorious criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 from Telangana's Hyderabad, an official said here on Tuesday. Vikram Gujar, alias Laden, was wanted in cases of murder, firing and arson among others in Alwar and was on the run since November last year.

Three firearms and seven live cartridges were recovered from him, police said. A special team from Bhilwadi (Alwar district) traced Gurjar, a hardcore criminal, to Telangana. He was brought to Bhiwadi on Monday night, a senior police official said.

SP Bhiwadi Amandeep Singh Kapoor said Laden was the main accused in the murder case of Jasram Gurjar, who had contested the last assembly elections.

Jasram was shot dead in broad daylight on July 29 last year at Alwar's Jenpurbas village. The accused was allegedly involved in 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity, extortion and kidnapping in Bhilwadi, Alwar and Jaipur. (PTI)

