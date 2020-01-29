HYDERABAD: A 13-year old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by her 30-year old neighbour here for the past 10 days, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager's mother filed a complaint with police stating the man lured her daughter on some pretext and had been repeatedly raping her at their house when she used to go out for work, police said adding the girl informed her mother about the incident on Tuesday night after which a complaint was filed.

The victims family is residing in the MS Maqtha area close to the Raj Bhavan in Somajiguda area and her parents are daily wage workers. The suspect Jahangir who was running a tyre puncture shop noticed the girl was alone when her parents went to work and took advanatage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

Following the complaint, a case under IPC Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused, who is absconding, Panjagutta Police Station Inspector M Niranjan Reddy said.

