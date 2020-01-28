KHAMMAM: Seven people have been arrested in Khammam district in connection with the alleged abduction and rape of a tribal woman, police said on Tuesday. The accused, all aged between 24-26, were rounded up on Monday belonged to the same tribal community and had planned the abduction and rape of the woman.

As per the police on the night of January 24, two of them went to the 36-year-old married woman's house, forcibly took her on a motorcycle to a cotton field near Raghunadhapalem village, situated along the Khammam-Pangidi road, Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal told reporters. One person who saw her being kidnapped tried to chase them but was attacked by the two , after which he immediately called the Police.

They took her to fields near Harya Thanda, where two of their accomplices joined them. Three of the accused raped the woman and when the fourth was about to commit the crime, the gang heard a patrol vehicle approaching and fled, the senior police official said.

The Raghunadhapalem police shifted the rape victim to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam for medical examination.

Additional DCP Injarapu Pooja and other police officials inspected the scene of crime and launched a thorough probe into the incident.

The family members of the woman, activists of the AIDWA and various youth organisations staged a rasta roko in front of the District Headquarters Hospital demanding justice and harsh punishment for the rapists.

A complaint was filed by the woman on January 25 based on which a case was registered under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 363 (kidnapping) and gangrape under section 376(D) of the IPC.

The case would be tried in a fast-track court, the Commissioner added.

Also Read: Woman Abducted, Gangraped In Khammam