HYDERABAD: In a horrifc incident, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped after being abducted from her house in a village near Khammam in Telangana.

According to police, two persons went to the woman's house on Friday night and took her to a nearby cotton field after threatening her. Her husband was asleep in another room when the abduction took place.

When they took her to the field, another five men were waiting, and three allegedly raped her. The gang fled after seeing a police patrol approaching.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the seven and a search was on to catch them.

The victim and the accused, all in their mid-20s, belong to the same community.

