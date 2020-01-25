KRISHNA: A 10th standard student was found hanging inside the school premises in Srikakulam village of the district. The deceased, Deepak Sai was studying in a Zilla Parishad High School here.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Ghantashala, Venkateshwara Rao told a news agency that a school cleaning staff found the body of the student and immediately informed the headmaster and other school teachers.

His exact reason of death is yet to be ascertained and until the post-mortem report comes, nothing can be confirmed, Rao said.

A case will be filed only after knowing the exact cause of the death, he said.

