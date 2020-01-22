A Teacher of a private school in ECIL of Hyderabad was booked for allegedly trashing a student from class 7.

According to the reports from the police, the teacher had at first rebuked the kid for a trivial matter, and later used a metal scale to beat him up. He has sustained some injuries from the beating. His parents had immediately taken the issue to the Kushaiguda Police station, and booked a complaint against the Teacher.

After a preliminary investigation the police has registered a case against the teacher. After the investigation is conducted, strict action will be taken against the teacher. Child right activists asked for the police to take action not only against the teacher but also against the School management.

