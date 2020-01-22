KADIYAM: In a horrific incident two people including a young girl were burnt alive and four were injured, when a man related to them allegedly set fire to the house, when they were sleeping in the early hours of Wednesday. The occurrence took place in Dulla village, Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district.

As per reports, a person named Seenu (M Srinivas) who was said to have been in love with his cousin was repeatedly harassing the girl's parents Kotni Satyaveni and Apparao from Dulla village to give the girl in marriage to him. They refused to give the girl in hand as the man was not of good behaviour and got her married to another person last year. Despite that, he did not stop harassing the family and during the Sankranti time, he got into a fight with girl and her parents , when she had come home for the festival. He is said to have attacked the family members and slashed his aunt Satyaveni's throat with a knife for which she had to take treatment.

They had filed a complaint against him at the Kadiyam police station. Enraged at them filing a complaint, he said to have bought petrol from the Dulla petrol pump at around 1:30 and set the house on fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police have also identified him by the CCTV footage taken from the petrol pump.

Caught unaware, a family member named Ramakrishna (18) and a young girl Vijayalakshmi (5) perished in the fire, while the girl's mother Satyaveni and her elder sister Durga Bhavani's condition is said to be serious. Two children escaped with minor injuries. They were immediately to taken the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry where they are being treated. Police have a registered a case and are on the lookout for Seenu who is absconding.

