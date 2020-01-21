HYDERABAD: A special court in Telangana will on January 27 pronounce its judgement in connection with the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman after final arguments in the case concluded on Monday.

On November 25, 2019, the body of the 30-year-old Scheduled Caste woman, who was selling ballons for a living ,was found in Lingapur mandal of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district with stab marks. Subsequently three men Shaik Babu, Maqdum, Shabouddin were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her. The Telangana government on December 11 issued orders for setting up a special court for speedy trial in the rape and murder of the Dalit woman (Samatha)

On December 14, 2019,a charge sheet was filed in the court of the Fifth Additional District Judge,Adilabad,which has been designated as the special court for speedy trial in the case. "Arguments from the defense and prosecution were completed on Monday. The case has been posted for judgement for January 27.

As many 25 witnesses were produced by prosecution, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy said. The three accused pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in December, the woman's family and different people's organisations had staged protests and demanded an 'encounter' death for the three men on the lines of the four accused in the 'Disha' (woman veterinarian) gang rape and murder case.

