Panaji: The Goa Police claimed to have arrested one person in connection with stabbing of a teenaged Afghan student on the Goa University campus, here on Monday.



Satish Nilakanthe, a resident of Maharashtra, had been arrested in connection with the stabbing, said Sub-Inspector Akshay Parsekar. The cops are searching for the knife used in the assault.



Several dozen students from Afghanistan and the Middle-East enrol in short-term English language courses in Goa every year. (IANS)

