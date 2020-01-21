HYDERABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials busted 1.33 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2 crore.

According to officials, a truck loaded with paddy husk was intercepted at Pedda Amberpet the toll plaza on the city outskirts on Tuesday.

The officials thoroughly searched the vehicle and found a large number of bags hidden under the husk. The smugglers had also attached a fake registration number to prevent it from getting detected by the police or the investigating agencies.

Inquiries revealed that the drugs were loaded at Bhadrachalam agency area and were being transported to Bidar of Karnataka via Hyderabad.

The vehicle’s driver and an associate were detained. Further investigation is underway, said DRI officials.

Also Read: Envious Over Social Media Popularity, Man Murders Wife