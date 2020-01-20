HYDERABAD: A local court has given a five-years Rigorous Imprisonment to a 48-year-old man on Monday, who had sexually assaulted his adopted 13-year-old daughter in 2015.

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said that LB Nagar judge has sentenced the man for five-year imprisonment after found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500.

According to the reports, the couple didn't have children and adopted the girl. Father had sexually assaulted the girl, on March 2015 at home in the absence of his wife and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The man had again tried to sexually assault the girl in an inebriated state, On May 30 2015 and then the girl resisted and shouted for help. He got angry and injured her by hitting with the handle of a saw and cut her right wrist.

Following which he had been arrested by police after they received a complaint from the child helpline.

